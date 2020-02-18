More people die taking selfies than in shark attacks

Would you stand on the edge of a cliff for that ideal photo?

A lot of people would.

So many that more people have died taking a selfie than being attacked by a shark.

The Journal of Family Medicine and Primary Care in India found that 259 people worldwide died in 137 selfie-related accidents between 2011 and 2017, compared to just 50 people killed by sharks.

And a new survey found that 41% of us have already risked our safety in pursuit of a selfie.

While there might be more ladies taking selfies in general, the men are more likely to take risks, according to a poll conducted by the smartphone case company Case24.com.

The company’s survey found 61% of males would accept the challenge of a cliff-edge photo, compared to 38% of females.

For this story and more from Tuesday’s Money Matters report, click the play button above.