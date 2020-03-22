The Latest: Uzbekistan closes border, adds masks requirement

Sri Lankan fire brigade personnel spray disinfectants at a bus terminal in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, March 22, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

MOSCOW – The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 307,200 people and killed more than 13,000. The COVID-19 illness causes mild or moderate symptoms in most people, but severe symptoms are more likely in the elderly or those with existing health problems. More than 92,000 people have recovered so far, mostly in China.

—Uzbekistan closing borders for its citizens, will require residents to wear masks.

—Sri Lanka bans all passenger ships and flights.

—Doctor in Pakistan screening returnees from Iran hospitalized.

—Japan urges no nonessential travel to the United States.

Uzbekistan is closing its borders for its citizens and will require residents to wear masks if they leave their residences.

An announcement from the country's commission to prevent the spread of the coronavirus said the borders will closed Monday to everyone except foreign citizens leaving the country and international cargo-haulers.

Beginning Wednesday, anyone not wearing a mask in a public place will be fined, the commission said. Uzbekistan has recorded 42 cases of coronavirus infection. The country has land borders with Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Afghanistan and Tajikistan.

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — The Sri Lankan government imposed an indefinite ban on all passenger flights and ships.

A government statement said all passenger flights and ships will not be allowed to enter the Indian Ocean island until the situation returns to normalcy.

The government has stepped up measures as the number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus have risen to 77.

ISLAMABAD — A doctor who was engaged in screening for the coronavirus in returnees from Iran himself fell prey to the deadly virus in northern Pakistan.

Faiz Ullah Firaq, spokesman of Gilgit Baltistan government, said Sunday “a young doctor Usama Riaz who was on duty of screening pilgrims arriving from Iran and other pilgrims coming into Gilgit Baltistan (GB) is in critical condition after being infected by the coronavirus.”

"Dr Usama Riaz, who hails from Chilas area of Diamer district in GB, was admitted in Gilgit District Headquarter Hospital on Friday night after falling unconscious and is presently on a ventilator."

Also, local media reported that a U.S. diplomat arrived at Islamabad airport the previous day with suspected symptoms of the coronavirus. Authorities have isolated him at the airport but embassy officials promised that he will be quarantined at the facility in the U.S. embassy. There was no confirmation from the embassy in Islamabad.

TOKYO — Japan has issued a travel warning for its nationals, urging not to make unessential trips to the United States because of the rapidly expanding coronavirus outbreak in that country, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Japan has taken similar steps to most European countries and banned trips to China, South Korea as well as Iceland, San Marino and parts of Italy, Switzerland and Spain.

As of Saturday, the U.S. had 15,219 confirmed cases and 201 deaths, the ministry said, citing the U.S. Center for Disease Control.

The foreign ministry also said the decision came after the U.S. raised travel caution to Japan and four countries to level three, urging Americans not to make nonessential trips to Japan and requiring a 14-day self-imposed quarantine for Japanese nationals entering the U.S.

