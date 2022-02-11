US ramps up Ukraine warning of Russia invasion. Do you know anyone living in the region?

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan gives an update about Ukraine during a press briefing at the White House, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

The Biden administration on Friday escalated its warnings about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, saying it could take place within days.

The White House said it doesn’t know if Russian President Vladimir Putin has made a decision to invade. But, it said Putin has assembled all the elements to do so quickly and told Americans in Ukraine to leave within the next 48 hours.

The stark warning accelerated the projected timeframe for a potential invasion. Many analysts believed Putin was unlikely to act until after the Winter Olympics in China end on Feb. 20.

We want to know: Do you know anyone living in the region who is affected by the crisis? Are you aware of someone who was forced to leave, or must get out?