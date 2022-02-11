70º
US ramps up Ukraine warning of Russia invasion. Do you know anyone living in the region?

Staff, News4JAX

The Biden administration on Friday escalated its warnings about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, saying it could take place within days.

The White House said it doesn’t know if Russian President Vladimir Putin has made a decision to invade. But, it said Putin has assembled all the elements to do so quickly and told Americans in Ukraine to leave within the next 48 hours.

The stark warning accelerated the projected timeframe for a potential invasion. Many analysts believed Putin was unlikely to act until after the Winter Olympics in China end on Feb. 20.

