Lake City Police Department’s K-9 Inca passes away

LAKE CITY, Fla. – Lake City Police Department’s K-9 Inca passed away at Addison Animal Hospital Tuesday morning, the department confirmed on Tuesday.

The LCPD informed their community members of K9 Inca’s passing through their Facebook page. “With heavy hearts, we inform the community of the passing of retired K9 Inca.”

“Inca crossed the Rainbow Bridge on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. Inca was a retired law enforcement partner and a beloved pet to the Milligan family,” stated Chief of Police Gerald Butler.

Chief Butler also stated, “We, citizens and officers owe Inca a ‘thank you’ for her loyal service.”

K9 Inca retired from the LCPD in 2019 and spent the rest of her life with her handler Sgt. Connie Milligan and her family.

