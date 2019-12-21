Jaguars’ Calais Campbell surprises Jacksonville kids with bike giveaway

Calais Campbell, also known as the mayor of “Sacksonville,” surprised dozens of children Friday from the Boys and Girls Club with new bicycles just in time for the holidays.

Campbell has been known to get into the spirit of the holidays, and typically takes children on a shopping spree. He strives to make sure local kids have a Merry Christmas.

“It’s really about being with family and being together, but the gifts are nice, so, I wanted to just be able to do something small for them,” Campbell said.

It’s no secret that bicycles are always a big ticket item for children around the holidays.

“I remember the first time I got a bike and learning to ride,” Campbell said. “Good memories.”

Campbell said paying it forward is the ultimate goal, saying when he was a child, he had people helping him, too.