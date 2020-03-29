Stories of the week: Who’s helping the helpers?

Health care workers and first responders are on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Many are working long shifts fighting to keep us healthy as the virus spreads.

But their efforts have not gone unnoticed or unappreciated.

In fact, several businesses are doing special offers and projects to help them out.

Nationwide

From Starbucks and Krispy Kreme to Crocs and Uber, companies across the country are taking this opportunity to thank the hard workers in our hospitals.

We've compiled some of the deals and freebies we found online for health care employees.

Locally

The First Coast YMCA is opening six branches across Northeast Florida to provide childcare for medical personnel, essential employees and first responders.

Cost per week (5 days) is $120 for Y members and $150 for non-members. Financial assistance is available for families who qualify.

Local Cuban restaurant Havana Jax is cooking fresh, home-cooked meals for nurses and doctors working on the front lines of this crisis.

The restaurant delivered dozens of containers of food to the emergency department at Baptist Health downtown and on top of every container they wrote “Thank you!”

Manifest Distilling on East Forsyth Street downtown is joining the movement of craft distillers that are pitching in is by shifting operations to produce hand sanitizer.

The local distillery said it will be making hand sanitizer for local institutions in need, including the city, the state, Baptist Health, UF Health, Telescope Health and VyStar Credit Union.

