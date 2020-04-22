Food4Frontline: Baptist staff get meals from Biscottis

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As front-line workers don protective gear and put in long hours, it’s easy for those staying home to feel helpless and unable to make a difference.

But one way you can help, and many of you already have, is through Food4Frontline. This initiative collects donations and uses them to provide meals for front-line health care staff.

In doing so, you’re also giving a much-needed boost to hard-hit small businesses.

Barbara Bredehoeft, owner of Biscottis, and her team did just that when they provided 200 meals to the crews working at Baptist Medical Center downtown on Wednesday.

As Bredehoeft knows well, keeping local eateries like hers open during this time requires plenty of support from the community. Finding a way to help medical workers is a bonus.

“This has been a lifeline for us,” she said, adding that the campaign has given her the opportunity to put employees to work serving medical workers.

Baptist Medical Center President Michael Mayo said the show of appreciation from the community not only feed his staff but also keeps them going through long shifts at work.

“It means so much to them because they have a busy, long day — 12 hours plus,” Mayo said. “When they don’t have to stop to get a lunch and it’s brought to them…and it’s something from outside the hospital, they really enjoy that.”

And the Food4Frontline campaign is far from over. In the coming days, News4Jax will be visiting more and more hospitals with restaurants to deliver meals provided by your generosity.

