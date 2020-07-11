Jacksonville Army veteran granted new home with wheelchair modifications

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Having difficulty just getting around the house for daily tasks is a reality of life for many wounded veterans, like Jarrod Addison.

The Jacksonville native, who served in the Army, sometimes needs to use a wheelchair when pain from his injuries becomes unbearable.

But his apartment was filled with carpeted floors, making it almost impossible to easily use his wheelchair inside.

That left him immobile and forced to rely on others to get around his own home.

But thanks to money granted to Homes For Our Troops by Wounded Warrior Project, Jarrod has a new family home that has been adapted to his needs.

Jarrod was given the keys to the home in a ceremony Saturday.

Jarrod's new home will allow him to use his wheelchair when needed, allowing him to be more mobile. (Courtesy of Wounded Warrior Project) (Courtesy of Wounded Warrior Project)

The partnership started in 2018 and has helped Homes For Our Troops build 37 new homes for warriors around the country (with another 17 in the works for 2020).

The grant specifically pays for:

- Shower adaptations so a warrior with wounds can shower more comfortably, either on a bench or still in his/her wheelchair

- Tilting mirrors in the bathroom, so a warrior in a wheelchair can use the mirror

- 360-degree walkways around the home, so a warrior can enjoy the property in his/her wheelchair