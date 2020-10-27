Thanks to you, Georgia woman gets 600+ cards on 70th birthday

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. – We asked... and you delivered!

Shirley Owens didn’t want a typical cake and ice cream party for her birthday. The 70-year-old wanted cards — 70 of them, to be exact.

Friends and followers of News4Jax stepped up to the plate and delivered when Owens received 600 cards and messages from all over the country on Oct. 18.

“It’s because of God’s ‘Grace and Mercy’ that I’m here today to see 70 years old,'" Owens told News4Jax. "From my heart to yours, thank you for the gracious cards and gift that were sent to me from all over the United States. I’ve received cards from as far as New York, Arizona, Oklahoma, Connecticut, Alabama, Mississippi, The Carolinas, Missouri, Montana, Florida and many other places. I am truly grateful that all 600 + of you all took the time out of your busy schedules to send a card on my birthday. May God Bless each of you from the depths of my heart. Thank you again.”

Click here to read the original story.

Owens has already lived an incredible life.

One of her highlighted memories is when she cooked for the 39th President of the United States, Jimmy Carter, at Cabin Bluff in Camden County.

“She is a true minimalist and is not hard to please,” Owen’s niece, Tae Jordan, said. “She loves the simple things in life, and truly loves giving. She’s always looking out for other people, making sure to spend time by either cleaning, cooking hot meals, or bringing them her famous sweet potato pies.”

After she lost her baby brother back in March due to sarcoidosis, her family wanted to lift Owens’ spirits and let her know that she is truly appreciated.

Boy is she appreciated! We hope you had an amazing Birthday!