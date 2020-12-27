12-year-old girl distributes hundreds of coats and masks in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Hundreds of coats and masks were donated Sunday to people within the community who are less fortunate.

The coat and mask drive was organized by a 12-year-old girl.

“I got a lot of coats and masks,” Hannah Hall told News4Jax on Sunday when the items were handed out in Jacksonville. “About 300 to 400 masks, and I got about 300 coats.”

News4Jax first met Hannah a few weeks ago when she got the idea to put together the coat and mask drive.

“It came about a month ago when I went to a doctor’s appointment and I saw some homeless people and I gave them some money,” Hannah said. “They looked like they were going to get sick because they didn’t have a mask or a coat.”

So Hannah rallied her troops, including her mother and father.

“My dad, he put all those coats, all by himself, in a U-Haul. That’s a lot of hard work,” Hannah said. “My mom helped me a lot too. She helped me separate the coats and put them in bags.”

Both of Hannah’s parents are proud of her.

“I was so proud of her. She always, as a little girl, she has had this desire to help people who are less fortunate than she is,” said Hannah’s father, Walter Hall. “Every time I got tired, every time my back started hurting, I think about the fact she is going to help so many people today, giving away these coats. It was so inspiring.”

“I am extremely proud of her, said Hannah’s mother, Denise Hall. “She has always had a loving heart. She is a genuine person. Anytime she sees a person less fortunate on the street, she gets teary-eyed. It is from her heart.”

A man named Rodney was among those who received a coat Sunday.

“I don’t really know what to say,” he said. “It’s a blessing.”

Hannah said she hopes to continue to help the community in different ways in 2021. To contact the family, email hmhmom18@gmail.com or hhearts4homeless@gmail.com.