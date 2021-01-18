Let’s face it, 2020 was a challenging year. And since 2021 isn’t off to a better start, we all could use a little more positivity in our lives.

That’s why the News4Jax team is launching a new initiative as part of our ongoing Positively Jax campaign. In a nutshell, the idea is to share 1,000 good things happening in our community this year. And we know we can do it — with your help.

The campaign, kicking off on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, an annual day of service, takes Positively Jax a step further by inviting you to accept the challenge: let’s all do our part to make the Jacksonville area a better place to live in 2021.

So, what are you waiting for? Sign up and take the pledge to be Positively Jax. Then either do a good deed or share one you’ve witnessed with us. In turn, we’ll share these Positively Jax stories on air and online all year long.

It doesn’t matter if your good deed is big or small; it’s the thought that counts. The point is to go the extra mile. So doing your part could be something as simple as helping a neighbor with yard work or something a little loftier such as organizing a volunteer beach cleanup effort.

Whatever you do, you’ll be making a difference in someone else’s life.

Once the deed is done, upload a photo to SnapJax or drop us a line and tell us about it.

Looking for a little bit of inspiration? You’re in luck. We’ve put together a list of suggestions that range from volunteering your time at a local nonprofit organization to paying it forward the next time you’re at the drive-thru. Besides that, you can also find ways to help out locally through Volunteer Match.

