With your help, we generated 50,000 meals for those in need

On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, an annual day of service, we set out to help thousands of families struggling to make ends meet across Northeast Florida through a Positively Jax food drive. Thanks to your support and generosity, we were able to do that and then some.

Through your donations during Monday’s food drive, we collected more than 21,000 pounds of food and $65. Besides that, you helped us raise an additional $5,340 by donating to Feeding Northeast Florida’s virtual food drive. Combine, those donations translate to roughly 50,000 meals for those in need.

We want to thank everyone who contributed to these efforts; we couldn’t have done it without you.

SIGN UP: Make a pledge to be Positively Jax | DONATE: Make a donation to the virtual food drive

And remember, this is only the beginning. As we’ve said before, we’re taking Positively Jax to the next level this year in hopes of making a difference in our community. One of the ways we’re doing that is by sharing 1,000 good deeds happening across the Jacksonville area in 2021 — and this is a promising start.

Full Screen Full Screen 1 / 13 Our team of volunteers pose for a selfie as they collect your donations for our Positively Jax food drive.

For those who couldn’t make it to the food drive, there are still ways to help. Perhaps the easiest way is to donate to Feeding Northeast Florida’s virtual food drive. You’ll find details explaining how to make a donation here. P.S. Here are a few other ways to make a difference.