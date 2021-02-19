Positively Jax: Help us clean up our community this weekend

Feel like getting some fresh air this weekend while doing your part to make a difference? Then join us on Saturday for our Positively Jax Community Cleanup with Beaches Go Green.

News4JAX is teaming up with Beaches Go Green, a local nonprofit, to pick up litter at three sites throughout our community as part of our ongoing effort to make the Jacksonville area a better place to live.

The community cleanup is set for 9 a.m. Saturday at Atlantic Boulevard Beach Access in Atlantic Beach, Oceanfront Park in Jacksonville Beach and Mickler’s Beach Access in Ponte Vedra Beach.

This event is just one of the ways we’re embracing the Positively Jax movement this year. More on that in just a bit, but for now, here are a few things to keep in mind for Saturday morning:

Bundle up. We’re expecting the weather to be chilly in the morning;

Bring a mask and reusable water bottle, so you’re safe and hydrated;

Prizes (!) will be given away at 11:15 a.m. for various cleanup goals;

Insiders who show up can get a free River City Live shopping bag (while supplies last);

Don’t forget to share your cleanup pictures with us via SnapJAX.

Join the Movement

Alright, back to Positively Jax.

Chances are you already know that these are the inspiring stories we love to bring you each month about the people who go the extra mile to help others in need. But this year, we’re taking things up a notch.

Our goal is to perform and share 1,000 good deeds (or Random Jax of Kindness, as we’re fond of calling them) in 2021. But it’s not something we can do by ourselves — we need your help to make it happen.

So whether you’re coming to the cleanup or doing something on your own, we want to hear from you. The hope is that, since kindness is contagious, your actions will inspire others to give back and pay it forward.

Sign up and join the Positively Jax movement on PositivelyJax.com.

There you can share your good deeds, learn more about what News4JAX and others are doing to help the community and also receive updates about upcoming opportunities for you to make a difference.