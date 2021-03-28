Girl honored for organizing coat & mask drive in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A girl who organized a coat and mask drive in Jacksonville last year was honored Sunday with the Good Deed Award from the American Legion Auxiliary.

In December, Hannah Hall collected new or gently used coats of all sizes and masks that had not been used to help those in need. She then distributed the donated items.

Hannah Hall said she came up with the idea to put together a coat and mask drive after she saw some homeless people while going to an appointment.

“I only had $5, so I just gave it to them and I said, ‘We can do more. We can really help them in a way that they need it,’” Hannah said. “I was sitting there and I said, ‘They can really get sick because they don’t have a mask to help them and they don’t have people to help them.’ So I really thought that I could really help them.”

Hannah’s mother and father helped with the drive.

“My dad, he put all those coats, all by himself, in a U-Haul. That’s a lot of hard work,” Hannah said. “My mom helped me a lot too. She helped me separate the coats and put them in bags.”

When the items were handed out Dec. 27, Hannah told News4Jax that she had about 300 coats and 300 to 400 masks to distribute.