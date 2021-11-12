No, no, no. Steve Patrick isn’t really leaving News4Jax.

Steve stands holding his official proclamation in between his wife (left) and his daughter (right).

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – He’s only sort of retiring.

For so many who have walked through the doors into the Channel 4 newsroom, it’s difficult to make an exit. Especially after spending years, or decades, working endlessly on something they’re truly passionate about. WJXT becomes a home -- a family.

That’s the case for Steve Patrick.

If you don’t know who we’re talking about, he’s probably OK with that. He likes it that way.

Having said that, what you might not know is Steve laid the groundwork for what would become News4Jax.com in the year 2000. He was hired in 1989 as WJXT’s operations manager, and in 1995 -- he created what was then called WJXT.com.

As his byline states, he’s “managed The Local Station’s website ever since.”

In his 32 years in and around the building, he’s also inspired -- and continues to inspire a heck of a lot of people.

Steve Patrick addresses the room during his "retirement" luncheon on Nov. 12, 2021.

On Friday, his friends and loved ones got together to wish him well during this transition to “retirement.” While we won’t see him as much, we all know he’ll still be around, because he just can’t help it. And we’re totally cool with that.

For many of us, though, there was a really big surprise -- and the only reason it didn’t headline this article, is because Steve would’ve gone back and changed it. It’s also why the first mention of this is toward the end of the article.

In an official proclamation, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry has declared Nov. 12, 2021 as Steve Patrick Day. It reads in part:

“Whereas: Mr. Patrick led the organization into the digital era. He championed the changing nature of digital news, and has pushed for innovation and adaptation by News4Jax.com; And

“Whereas: The performance and ranking of News4Jax.com would not be possible without the leadership, hard work, and commitment of Digital Managing Editor Steve Patrick.”

Ain’t that the truth.

We love ya, Steve. We’ll see you back here soon.