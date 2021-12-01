News4JAX viewers spread holiday cheer by donating to Channel 4 Toy Drive

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Channel 4′s Positively JAX Toy Drive kicked off Wednesday.

News4JAX viewers from across the area have dropped off new, unwrapped toys for Jacksonville Toys for Tots to help make the holiday season a bit brighter for some children and to help make the load a lot lighter for their families.

Lucinda Jones purchased bicycles and dropped them off at the station in the morning.

“I’m just happy to be here,” Jones said. “I love doing this. I love doing it for the kids. I know when I couldn’t get everything I wanted, so when I can afford it. I go and spend the money.”

RELATED: Local woman warms hearts with reason she donated to Channel 4 Toy Drive

Ad

From excited viewers like Jones to a child who donated an entire race car set to moving companies like College Hunks, the joy of dropping off toys has been felt throughout the day.

“We do a lot of donations at College Hunks, so anytime we could specifically donate, so rather than going to our normal donation centers, if we could do it for a toy drive in this time of year, absolutely, we’re going to,” said Russell Tully, with College Hunks.

We’ve collected bicycles, basketballs, scooters, stuffed animals and dolls — just to name a few.

Our donations boxes are overflowing, but we still need your help, too.

If you’d like to donate, there is still time. Please buy a new toy for a child up to age 12. You don’t have to get out of your car. Just drive up during the all-day drop-off event and we’ll accept your donation.

Channel 4′s Positively JAX Toy Drive kicked off Wednesday.

WHO: News4JAX, Channel 4 and Toys for Tots

WHAT: All-day toy drop-off event

Ad

WHEN: Wednesday, Dec. 1, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

WHERE: Channel 4 Studios, 4 Broadcast Place, Jacksonville, FL 32207

Donate an unwrapped toy for a child up to age 12 at the annual Channel 4 Toy Drive.

If you can’t make it by Channel 4 on December 1, you have until Dec. 9 to drop off a toy.

Since 1947, Toys for Tots has distributed 604 million toys to 272 million less fortunate children across America.

We also want to remind you that if you haven’t signed up to join our Positively JAX Movement, we want to invite you to do so by clicking here. This is your one-stop to see, share and sign up for all the good things happening in all our local communities.