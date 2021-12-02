More than 1,200 toys donated so far to Channel 4 Toy Drive

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Thanks to News4JAX viewers, 1,235 toys had been collected as of Thursday morning as part of Channel 4′s Positively JAX Toy Drive.

That includes 22 bicycles.

So far, we’ve filled 46 boxes.

The Toy Drive kicked off Wednesday with an all-day drop-off event. News4JAX viewers from across the area dropped off new, unwrapped toys for Jacksonville Toys for Tots to help make the holiday season a bit brighter for some children and to help make the load a lot lighter for their families.

Wednesday’s drop-off event began at 7 a.m. and ended at 7 p.m., but if you couldn’t stop by Channel 4 during that time, you still have until Dec. 9 to drop off a toy at our studios — located at 4 Broadcast Place, Jacksonville, FL 32207.

Since 1947, Toys for Tots has distributed 604 million toys to 272 million less fortunate children across America.

