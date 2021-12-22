JIA decorated with 30 Christmas trees to support local child’s dream

The annual Christmas Tree Decorating Contest is a holiday tradition organized by the Jacksonville International Airport Management Council (JIAMC).

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Passersbys at the Jacksonville International Airport will have the pleasure of viewing 30 decorated Christmas tress benefiting Dreams Come True this holiday season.

Dreams Come True helps local children battling life-threatening illnesses.

This year’s decorated Christmas trees will raise money to help Dreams Come True send 5-year-old Sloane, who was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) in 2019, on her Disney Dream in March 2022.

Visitors to the airport have the opportunity to vote on their favorite decorated tree through a minimum $1 donation that can be submitted at the ballot boxes near the Christmas trees or online at www.jiamc.com.

The Christmas trees are on display in the pathway from ticketing to TSA screening and will stay decorated throughout the holidays. Decorators included several businesses and individuals with JIAMC.

Since 2003, the JIAMC Annual Christmas Tree Decorating Contest has raised over $95,000 for Dreams Come True, fulfilling the dreams of more than 20 local children battling life-threatening illnesses.

Since 1984, Dreams Come True has been using the power of a dream to bring hope and joy to local children in northeast Florida and southeast Georgia battling life-threatening illnesses. To date, more than 4,000 children have seen their dreams turned into realities. To learn more, visit www.DreamsComeTrue.org.

