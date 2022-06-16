Camden County is asking all photographers to share the beauty of the coastal community in the 2022 Showcase Camden County Photo Contest.

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. – Positively JAX isn’t just about Jacksonville. It’s about all the local communities that News4JAX has the privilege to cover.

That’s why we want to help share the word about a fun initiative that highlights the beauty of Camden County.

Camden County is asking all photographers to share the beauty of the coastal community in the 2022 Showcase Camden County Photo Contest. (Erik Walter)

Camden County citizens are encouraged to enter the 2022 Showcase Camden County Photo Contest. The deadline for the 2022 contest is Friday, September 9, 2022. Photographers are asked to submit their best photos of Camden County, Georgia and its sunrises, sunsets, wildlife, as well as historic and scenic locations.

The 2022 photo contest calls for photos to be submitted under one of the following categories: Landscapes, Nature/Wildlife, Sunrises/Sunsets, and Transportation. Contestants may submit no more than two (2) entries per category or up to eight (8) entries total. A committee will select a winner from each category along with an overall winner. All photo contest winners will be recognized during a Board of Commissioners meeting.

Photos must be submitted either by mail to the Camden County Board of Commissioners, ATTN: Photo Contest, P.O. Box 99, Woodbine, Georgia, 31569, or in person at either the Government Services Complex located at 200 East 4th Street in Woodbine, or at the County Annex Building, Office of Planning & Development, 107 N. Gross Road in Kingsland.

Each entry must be accompanied by a completed entry form. More information regarding the photo contest and rules may be found on the Camden County website. Entries may appear on the Camden County website or in publications.