Supplies for people affected by Hurricane Ian continue to roll in at Northeast Florida medical clinics

As Millennium Physician Group continues to collect vital supplies to send to Southwest Florida following Hurricane Ian, staff members now say they’ve gotten more goods than they can imagine.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As Millennium Physician Group continues to collect vital supplies to send to Southwest Florida following Hurricane Ian, staff members now say they’ve gotten more goods than they can imagine.

The group of medical clinics in Northeast Florida started the supply drive on Sunday night, and over the past couple of days, it has been collecting items at the corporate office, as well as multiple clinics all across the area from Fernandina Beach to Green Cove Springs.

And the supplies continue to come in. Some of the items that are needed the most are cleaning supplies, toiletries, and canned or dried nonperishable food.

The Millennium staff members, who are working really hard, say they are overwhelmed by all of the support.

“We have very little to start along the walls here, and now the explosion has been amazing. Every office has been collecting items. People have been coming out from what you’ve done for us, what our patients have done, what our providers have been doing,” said Michelle McCormick, with Millennium Physician Group. “It’s been unbelievable.”

Millennium Physician Group continues to collect supplies to send to Southwest Florida following Hurricane Ian. (Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

The next step is to ship the supplies south.

“We have a whole team down south ready to accept this load tomorrow,” McCormick told News4JAX on Wednesday. “We’ve already said get your volunteers together because you guys are going to be overwhelmed with the amount of stuff that’s heading your way.”

The supply drive was wrapping up on Wednesday afternoon. Supplies filled one truck, and staffers were looking to rent a second one because there are so many items to bring to the southern part of the state.

There are a couple of things that they really need, and if you can get any of those to the corporate office at 9995 Gate Parkway North Suite 100 by 8 a.m. Thursday, it’s going to make a big difference. Camping supplies, like a small camp stove to cook meals and boil water, are so necessary for people who have nothing right now. So if you have camping supplies, that’s really the group of items that they still need right now.

These are the Millennium locations that have been collecting items like nonperishable food, bottled water, toiletries, clothes, paper products, pet supplies, baby supplies, sheets and cleaning products:

7451 103rd St. Suite 8

1201 Monument Road Suite 201

7751 Baymeadows Road East Suite G or H

10131 San Jose Blvd. Unit 24

9995 Gate Parkway North Suite 100

2377 Dunn Ave.

22439 Floria Parke Crossing in Fernandina Beach

705 Ferris St. in Green Cove Springs

1555 Kingsley Ave. in Orange Park

Here's a list of the most needed items and the drop-off locations.

The Clay County Fair at 2493 State Road 16 in Green Cove Springs is also teaming up with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office to collect supplies, and they tell us they need these items the most:

Pillows

Air mattresses

Fans

Flashlights

Baby items

Cleaning supplies

Suitcases

Backpacks

Drop off at the Clay County Fairgrounds continues until 5 p.m. Saturday.