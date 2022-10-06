Northeast Florida medical clinics ship 2 trucks of supplies to people affected by Hurricane Ian in Southwest Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – So many people responded to Millennium Physician Group’s call for vital supplies for those affected by Hurricane Ian that the group of medical clinics in Northeast Florida collecting the supplies had to order a second truck to load with the donations for Southwest Florida.

Millennium started the supply drive on Sunday night, collecting items at the corporate office, as well as multiple clinics all across the area from Fernandina Beach to Green Cove Springs.

“I showed the president of our company the video and he was literally in tears that Jacksonville has just come together in such a strong way,” said Casey Jabot with Millennium Physician Group as the trucks were loaded Thursday for their trip to Port Charlotte.

Sissine’s Office Systems donated a truck and supplies to help out with the cost. Jabot said when they realized a second truck was needed, they chipped in to pay for the truck and the driver.

The Florida Disaster Fund has raised nearly $35 million in donations in the past week to help communities impacted by Ian.

“Even the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is here volunteering to help us load,” Jabot said.

Cpl. Greg Suchy felt compelled to get involved.

“We were down there years ago when Port Charlotte got hit by a hurricane and it was devastating then. I cannot imagine what it is like to go through it again now,” Suchy said. “We just wanted to find a way where we could reach out to them in addition to our teams that already went down there.”

Jabot said the supplies that filled hundreds of boxes will be taken there first, where they will be sorted before being distributed to the community.

She said they have a mini army of volunteers waiting to get the supplies to those most in need.

“We’ve been in constant contact with them, and the main things they need are water, food, diapers, extension cords, just different things like that that some of the really hard-hit areas still don’t have access to,” she said. “It’s just really important, especially in that hard-hit area.”

The medical clinics collected things like:

Cleaning supplies

Canned or dried non perishable food

Bottles of water

Clothes

Baby supplies

Toiletries

Camping supplies

Here's a list of the most needed items and the drop-off locations.

Other ways to donate

News4JAX and the American Red Cross are teaming up to help people who have been affected by Hurricane Ian, which devastated parts of Southwest Florida.

The American Red Cross is helping Ian survivors with shelter, food and comfort. Representatives from the Northeast Florida chapter of the American Red Cross answered calls Tuesday during a News4JAX phone bank -- and a total of $31,015 was raised.

If you weren’t able to call in -- you can still donate online to the American Red Cross by following this link. It will remain active through Oct. 14.

The Clay County Fair at 2493 State Road 16 in Green Cove Springs is also teaming up with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office to collect supplies, and they tell us they need these items the most:

Pillows

Air mattresses

Fans

Flashlights

Baby items

Cleaning supplies

Suitcases

Backpacks

Drop-off at the Clay County Fairgrounds continues until 5 p.m. Saturday.