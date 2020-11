She’s an author, a travel blogger...and now she has taken on a giant project during lockdown.

Amy West is a lifestyle expert and creator of amywesttravel.com. She recently renovated a camper to create a comfortable, multi-functionable space for her and her family. Not only is it ideal for travel, but it can be used as a home office or a guest suite.

You can find out more about Amy at amywesttravel.com.