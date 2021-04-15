Candied Bacon and Goat Cheese Crostini with Publix | River City Live

Ingredients:

4oz garlic and herb goat cheese

2 tablespoons fresh chives

1 (16-oz) jar roasted red peppers

8 oz Bakery baguette

6 tablespoons fruity extra-virgin olive oil, divided

3/4 teaspoon kosher salt, divided

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes (optional)

Steps.

1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Set goat cheese aside to bring to room temperature. Finely chop chives; drain roasted red pepper and finely chop. Slice bread into 1/2 inch thick slices, then tightly arrange on baking sheet; drizzle with 4 tablespoons oil and sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Bake 8-9 minutes until golden and crisp. Remove bread from oven; let stand to cool.

2. Combine in medium bowl: roasted peppers, remaining 2 tablespoons oil, vinegar, chives, red pepper, remaining 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Spread goat cheese on baked crostini and top with red pepper relish and chopped Candied Bacon. Serve.

Candied Bacon

Ingredients:

Nonstick aluminum foil

6 slices thick-cut bacon

6 tablespoons light brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon pepper

Steps:

1. Preheat oven to 325 degrees F. Line baking sheet with foil; arrange bacon slices in single layer.

2. Combine sugar and pepper in small bowl; coat bacon with sugar mixture (wash hands). Bake 20-25 minutes or until crispy and caramelized. IMPORTANT: Bacon will be very hot! Let stand 5 minutes to cool before serving.