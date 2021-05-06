Earth Day Fun with the MOSH | River City Live

Visitors will encounter animals found along the First Coast without ever getting their feet wet. The majesty of the Atlantic Ocean comes to life with Fermata, a life-sized sculpture of a Right Whale, the VyStar Intertidal Touch Tank, and other hands-on activities. The Intertidal Touch Tank is open daily from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Along with the Touch Tank, discover and enjoy the wildlife of Northeast Florida in this unique, hands-on learning environment. Encounter amphibians, opossums, and many other surprising animals in this interactive space.

