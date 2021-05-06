J. White Scholarship Program | River City Live

The purpose of the J White Scholarship is to provide college scholarship awards to students who have shown a career interest in Finance, Accounting or Business. Students will be matched to the scholarship award most appropriate for their area of study.

Up to four scholarship awards are available in amounts up to $1000 annually. Awards are for one year only, but recipients may re-apply for a second year. All scholarship awards will be paid directly to the recipients.

Eligibility

1. Applicants must be high school senior students planning to attend a 4-year accredited college or university.

2. Applicants must be majoring in a field of Finance, Accounting or Business

3. Applicants must have at least two (2) letters of recommendation

4. Applicants must provide a copy of high school transcripts or recent report cards. The J White Scholarship Awards are awarded without regard to race, sex, religion, age, national origin or sexual orientation. J White will not award scholarships to applicants who are not qualified and reserves the right not to award a scholarship in a given year.