How to Prepare Yourself For A Hurricane | River City Live

It’s the time of year, many Floridians dread…Hurricane season! While it doesn’t officially start until June, the time to prepare is now. Last year, actual storms exceeded predictions by 15. This year, an above average number of storms is also predicted. Though the specter is always unknown until it actually happens, there are many steps that should be considered to make sure you are not left in a lurch if Mother Nature unleashes her fury. Rance Adams spoke with Mark Friedlander from the Insurance Information Institute about Hurricane Preparedness Week and things you can do to be ahead of the curve.