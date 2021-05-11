Take A Snack Break at Jacksonville Soft Pretzels! | River City Live

Rance often says he is never let, whenever he shows up…it’s right on time. Silly phrasing, but it fits our visit to Jax Soft Pretzels. We missed National Soft Pretzel Day, but when we walked into the quick serve restaurant and learned about the wide and varied menu Chris and his team offered, we realized we arrived right on time. Rance Adams spoke with Chris about how the restaurant came to be, his love of soft pretzels and all the things the menu has now and will soon include.

Check out Rance’s pretzel making skills (or lack of) and his new found love of a pretzel crust pizza.

To find out more go to https://www.jacksonvillesoftpretzels.com/.