Yelp Discover St. Augustine Scavenger Hunt | River City Live

As the oldest city in the U.S., many have trekked to St. Augustine in search of treasure. Yelp Jacksonville has expanded their scope to encourage people to find the hidden gems of St. Augustine…today. From May 19th through June 16th, Yelp hosts Discover St. Augustine. They have created a bingo board with 25 experiences that showcase businesses, tourist sites, restaurants and more to encourage visits to the Ancient City. Their goal is to get the Jacksonville community to become tourists in their own backyard. Rance Adams caught up with Yelp Community Director Carla Doty to find out more.