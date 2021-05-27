The Evolution of Arcade & Video Games with Leaderboard Arcade | River City Live

PONG, Pac-Man, Space Invaders... ring any bells? We headed to Leaderboard Arcade to get a history of arcade games and to learn how these video games have shaped our culture.

Starting off in the early 70s, two college students (Nolan Bushnell and Ted Dabney) put their heads together to create one of the first coin-operated video games. Unfortunately, it was unsuccessful due to its steep learning curve and confusing game play. The game, “Computer Space” is written down in arcade history as the first mass-produced coin operated video arcade games.

Dabney and Bushnell soon went on to be the founders of the company Atari, Inc which led to the next big change in arcade history: PONG. In 1972, PONG was a simple tennis sport video game and became the first modern success in the video game industry.

To learn more about the history of arcade games check out the video above or head to leaderboardarcade.com.