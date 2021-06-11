WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter Joins Us for River City Wrestling Con | River City Live

Sgt. Slaughter versus our very own Rance Adams for the world title. Who will win? Find out by watching the video above!

If you are a wrestling fan there is a can’t miss event happening right here in the 904.

River City Wrestling Con is this Sat & Sun, June 12-13, 2021

This Two Daylong event will feature exciting live wrestling matches, an assortment of vendors and artists, and personal appearances by pro-wrestling stars that have defined the genre alongside rising stars of the entertainment phenomenon for a show spanning across the eras of this popular fandom to deliver the ultimate entertainment experience. The weekend-long event will feature personal appearances by legendary pro-wrestling superstars, exciting live wrestling matches, and an assortment of vendors and exhibitors showcasing a wide variety of hard-to-find pro-wrestling memorabilia from yesterday and today. Some of the stars you may know include: Kurt Angle, Glenn Jacobs (KANE), Mark Henry, Mike Foley, Lex Lugar, Jerry Lawler and much more!

Ad

Find more info or purchase tickets at: www.rivercitywrestlingcon.com