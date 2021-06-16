Father’s Day Gift Guide at Academy Sports + Outdoors | River City Live

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

The Best Father’s Day Gifts Dad Will Love

From the first time he taught you how to throw a football with a perfect spiral or showed you the secret to casting your lure further, Dad seems to have all the answers when it comes to sports and the great outdoors. Make this Father’s Day one that Dad can brag about with a gift personalized for his style, whether he prefers hitting the links or smoking sausage links.

Find the Perfect Father’s Day Gift for Every Type of Dad

If your father owns the neighborhood Grill Master title, there’s never been a better time to upgrade his pit, smoker or cookware from a wide selection of top quality grills and outdoor cooking accessories. Does the patio or deck still have the same folding chairs you remember growing up? Then give Dad’s backyard a new look with a patio furniture set for the family cookouts.

However, if Dad prefers views on scenic trails or hunting trips in the woods, some new camping and hiking gear or shooting supplies can make his next outdoor escape even more adventurous. Or load him up for the next annual father-son fishing trip with everything from reels and rods to the latest fish finder technology.

For active fathers, help Dad elevate his game from tee to green or own the court from first serve to game point. Shop from the best brands for golf and tennis and racquet sports essentials and accessories. For fathers who prefer to coach from the couch, make Dad the 12th man with his beloved team’s gear from the Fan Shop. Pick up his favorite player’s jersey, a new cap or any other team items Dad will love.

What Gifts Do Dads Want for Fathers’ Day?

The bad news: It’s probably not a tie. However, the great news is that you can find what you need for the ideal Fathers’ Day gift at Academy Sports + Outdoors. Consider the activities Dad enjoys, especially if it’s with his friends or the grandkids. Also, gift cards make great finishing touches to ties, socks and just about any other gift for Dad.