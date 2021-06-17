Partly Cloudy icon
81º

River City Live

Free Event: Soupa Drive In Performance By Matcha | River City Live

Tags: 
River City Live
Free Event: Soupa Drive In Performance By Matcha | River City Live
Free Event: Soupa Drive In Performance By Matcha | River City Live

Jacksonville creatives are taking presentations of their productions to a higher level.  Rance connected with Matcha, a local hip hop artist with musical creations and influences as varied as his hairstyles.  (Check out his Instagram @soto Relatively new to the game, his music and videos have generated a buzz that extends beyond Jacksonville.  He is presenting his good vibes hip hop musical style to the community…drive in style.

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.