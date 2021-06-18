Wealth Watchers Financial Boot Camp | River City Live

In today’s world, teens need to be educated about money and credit…how they can work for or against them in life. Carrie Davis created Wealthwatchers as a way to foster that education in hopes they will use that information to prosper in the future. She hosts multiple financial boot camps to enlighten youths on managing money and maintaining a positive credit profile. Carrie also created an internship that allows kids to work on a farm and learn the inner workings of the farm to table lifestyle.