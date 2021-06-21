Talking Hurricane Prep and Response with Feeding NEFL | River City Live

Feeding Northeast Florida maintains a goal of helping those in food insecure areas get necessities to feed their families in times of need. Hurricane season is upon us, and Feeding Northeast Florida wants to inform the public of things they can do to prepare for their families. Rance hosted a conversation with Eli Darkatsh, Director of Compliance and Capability to learn about online resources people can use before or after a hurricane. They also chat about the importance of volunteers and how their contributions go a long way to expediting food sifting and packing for those in need.