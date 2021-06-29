Firework Safety During the 4th of July | River City Live

It’s that time of year! Fireworks will be going off around town to celebrate the 4th so we invited JFRD Captain Eric Prosswimmer to RCL today for a few safety reminders.
Here are some of the main points that he covered.
*kids should not handle fireworks
*drinking and fireworks don’t mix
*never hold fireworks when you light them
*never aim fireworks at anybody
*keep fireworks away from flammables
*do NOT try to re-light or handle malfunctioned fireworks
*soak used fireworks in a bucket of water for several hours