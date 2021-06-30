Sing Out Loud Festival Returns to St. Augustine | River City Live

The 5th Annual Sing Out Loud Festival returns to St. Augustine with more than one hundred live performances at multiple venues each weekend from September 10 to September 26 – making September The (Unofficial) Month of Music in St. Johns County.

After going virtual for its 2020 Festival, Sing Out Loud Festival proudly announces its first round of live in-person headlining performances. This year’s headliners include R&B and hip-hop stars TLC and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, potent pop-punkers Mayday Parade, powerhouse British R&B and Country singer Yola, Americana punks Parquet Courts, haunting indie rockers DEHD, and contemporary folk-bluegrass legend Dan Tyminski. Also joining this year’s lineup is the nostalgic pop-punkers Inspection 12, melodic punk band Flag On Fire, rising indie-rock fever dream band flipturn, and the greatest animal band the world has ever seen – Bears and Lions. Additional national, regional, and local performers will be announced the week of July 5.

Tickets for headlining acts go on sale this Friday, June 25 at 10am at The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Box Office and online at Ticketmaster.com. As with previous year’s ticketed events, a portion of proceeds will be donated to various local charities.