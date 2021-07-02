Cloudy icon
Birds of a Feather Flock Together at The Duval Audubon Society | River City Live

The Duval Audubon Society is the perfect place for you to be as free as bird. The Duval Audubon Society is a member of the National Audubon Society and has about 1,200 members across Northeast, Florida. Dedicated to the enjoyment of birds and other wildlife, the society focuses on the preservation of various species and habitats. They host monthly online informational meetings about fascinating bird-related topics throughout the year and also offer field trips, special events, volunteer opportunities, and other activities.

For more information take a bird’s eye view at: http://www.duvalaudubon.org/

