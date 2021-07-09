Miss Magical and Melanated Pageant| River City Live

The name of the pageant speaks for itself! The 1st Annual Miss Magical and Melanated Pageant will be held this weekend with a focus on giving girls of color between the ages of 3 - 17 the opportunity to shine bright and gain self confidence. With support from the Sisters in Strength and other female driven organizations, the event promises to be a great time for all who attend. There will be food, music, deep conversations and more. Rance spoke with pageant director Victoria Webb to find out what people could expect.