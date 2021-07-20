EPIC Outreach Fosters Kindness through Animals | River City Live

We’ve all heard the saying treat others how you want to be treated. Well at EPIC Outreach kindness counts for both humans and animals. EPIC Outreach inspires compassion by sharing information to create a kinder world for people, animals and the planet. Their belief in building the human bond and spreading the seeds of goodwill through personal interactions between people and animals is what makes EPIC Outreach so epic!

To find out how you can meet these animals or learn more information visit: https://epicoutreach.org/