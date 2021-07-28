Local Couple Launch 3 Health Focused Businesses in Historic Springfield

It’s not often that a couple working together are as harmonious as the McGriffs, but fitness trainer Ryan and his wife Chef Chyrstina have partnered in business and life with 3 health focused businesses in one spot...all to help anyone, especially those in Historic Springfield embrace a healthy lifestyle.

Ryan launched NS2 Fitness training specifically for women after his mother passed way too soon. Chrystina launched her meal prep business Ready. Prep. Go and garnered so much attention that it was voted Jax Best Meal Prep last year. With those two already in the mix, they opened a brick and mortar fitness center which includes Springfield Nutrition. Anyone can stop in to chat while waiting for one of their healthy shakes or Lit Teas. The couple stopped by River City Live to chat about their endeavors.