Englewood High Teacher, Denitra Jay Awarded Teacher of The Week

Hodges Mazda wants to thank our teachers. From June 28 through Aug. 23, 2021, we’re hosting a weekly submission for people to either enter themselves or a beloved teacher to win $1,000 for their classroom.

Today we awarded our fourth winner. Denitra Jay teacher at Englewood Highschool. She was nominated by Renikira Spullib.

“Englewood High School (GO RAMS) teacher, Denitra Jay is a very dedicated and hardworking educator. Her students come first, no matter what. She will go in early, stay late or whatever needs to be done for her students. She always spends her own funds to help with the needs of the students! When there’s a contest to decorate their room door or hallway, not only does she make it the most beautiful imaginable for the budget that she has, but usually, it’s the prize-winner too! She goes all out. She expects the very best of their academic and personal selves. Her students are always writing notes to Mrs. Jay on how much she has helped them, from supplying them with a pen or pencil to helping them with their self-esteem and learning progress. She doubles as a Parent, favorite Auntie, next door neighbor or just the best teacher they’ve ever had, (their words)! They are just happy to have her in their lives! Former students included. She is a great motivator because it comes natural to her. Her mother was also an amazing educator, so she GETS being more than a teacher, she understands that to some students, just being all you can be as an educator, is all that they need to do their best. To know that someone really CARES about them, gives her students the boost needed to excel and be THEIR BEST. Mrs. Jay deserves this recognition because of her love for each and every student, and showing the pride for their school in every single act that she takes on and off school property. Her winning personality can be witnessed at anytime anyone is in her presence, not just at school! PLEASE choose HER!”

You still have time to nominate someone!

If you would like to nominate a teacher you can visit: https://www.news4jax.com/sponsored/2021/06/28/know-a-teacher-who-deserves-1000-for-the-classroom-enter-that-person-here/