Local Man Bikes Over 11,000 Miles for Cancer | River City Live

Greg Taylor came up with an ambitious fundraising opportunity. Ride cross country and back from Jacksonville for Cancer awareness. His goal was to raise $100,000 for local charity Chemo Noir. He left in February and braved Mother Nature and her random weather moods to ride 11,500 miles in 6 months. His Instagram posts garnered attention from those all around the country with many celebrating his entrance to each new state with a beer. He stopped by River City Live along with the founder of Chemo Noir, Kat Casey to talk about his experience and accomplishments.