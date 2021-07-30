USATF National Junior Olympics Track & Field Championships in Jax | River City Live

The USATF National Junior Olympics Track & Field Championships will be held in Jacksonville for the second time since 2015 on July 26 through Aug. 1, at Hodges Stadium at the University of North Florida. This could be your chance to watch the Olympic stars of tomorrow in our hometown. The event will feature more than 6,000 athletes representing all 50 states with competitors ranging from ages seven to 19 to compete in their signature event(s), which could include running, field and combined-events (the triathlon, pentathlon, heptathlon and decathlon). Tickets are available on the website and you can visit http://usatfjojax.com/ for the complete schedule of events.