Air Fryer Friday: Crack Bread | River City Live

INGREDIENTS:

2 tablespoons unsalted butter or ghee (healthier alternative to butter)

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon finely chopped parsley

1 teaspoon Italian Seasoning

4 garlic cloves, minced

salt and pepper to taste

1 loaf sourdough bread

1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese You can also use cubed cheese

Melt the butter in a small bowl in the microwave for about 15-30 seconds.

Add olive oil, garlic, parsley, Italian Seasoning, salt and pepper to the butter and stir.

1. Place the bread down flat, horizontally. Cut the bread using a serrated bread knife diagonally, about 2/3rds of the way through the bread, without cutting through the bread. Avoid the edges of the bread (about 1 inch from the corners). Turn the bread around and make diagonal cuts the other way to create small diamond shapes.

2. Load the garlic olive oil butter into the cracks and crevices throughout the bread. I used a cooking brush.

3. Next, add the cheese into each of the cracks. You can use shredded cheese or cubed. Cubed cheese is a lot easier to stuff into the bread, but I prefer to use shredded because it melts easier. If using shredded you can try stuffing the cheese into the bread with a butter knife.

4. Place the bread in the air fryer. Cook on 350 degrees for 5 minutes or until the cheese has melted.

5. Cool before serving.