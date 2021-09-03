Mostly Cloudy icon
Give Addie A Fur-ever Home! with Nassau Humane | River City Live

We are Paw-sing 4 Pets with Addie from Nassau Humane! She is now looking for her fur-ever home. If you are interested in adopting Addie or any other dog or cat, check out their rules below:

  • Applications are available at the shelter and animals are adopted on a first come, first served basis.
  • You will need a valid photo ID.
  • You must be at least 18 years of age or older.
  • Adoption fees and other related fees can be made by either cash, credit card, or debit card. Checks will only be accepted for donations.
  • If you plan to adopt a dog, you must provide your own leash and collar. These items can be purchased at the shelter from our boutique.
  • Cats are required to leave in a cat carrier. We have temporary carriers available for purchase at the shelter if you do not have your own.
  • If you are interested in adopting a dog and have your own dog already, a meet and greet at the shelter may be required to proceed with the adoption process.
  • If you rent your home, please look into your landlords’ pet requirements prior to adoption.
  • While most of our available animals are at our facility, some that you see on the website may be in foster care or at an offsite event.
  • We strongly recommend that all current members in your household meet the animal you are interested in prior to adoption to ensure it is a good fit for everyone.

All of our cats and dogs will be spayed/neutered, microchipped, and up-to-date on all eligible vaccinations, tests, and prevention prior to adoption.

If you fall in love with an animal that is not yet up-to-date on any of the above medical necessities, you will be eligible to put down a hold fee, pending application approval, until they are ready to be taken home.

