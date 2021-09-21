Squeeze Playing Florida Theatre Thursday | River City Live

Legendary and eternally hipster U.K. band Squeeze (whose founding members Chris Difford and Glenn Tilbrook have been compared to the likes of John Lennon and Paul McCartney as songwriters and performers), make their first appearance at the Florida Theatre, Thursday, Sept. 23rd. The band returns to touring after a break with their Nomadland tour with Jacksonville being one of their 18 U.S. stops. Fans can expect to hear classics like “Tempted”, “Hourglass”, “Cool for Cats” as well as new creations since the band reunited. Rance spoke with original band member Glenn Tillbrook to talk about his feelings about touring and reconnecting with fans and the band’s evolution.