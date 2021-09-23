Give Amelia A Fur-ever Home! Plus Keep Your Pet Healthy with Forever Vets | River City Live

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Today on the show we had Amelia from Jacksonville Humane! Amelia is a sweet pup looking for her forever home! JHS has many amazing dogs that are looking for their fur-ever home.

JHS Adoptable Pets are:

Spayed or Neutered prior to adoptions

Vaccinated

Mircochipped

Heartworm Tested (Dogs)

Fees & Pricing

Cats:

Cats 6 months of age or older = $50

Cats under 6 months of age = $75

Dogs:

Dogs weighing under 30 lbs. Or under 6 months old = $125

Dogs weighing 30 lbs. Or more and 6 months or older = $50

Many dogs have sponsored adoption fees!



You can find more about your perfect family member at jaxhumane.org. To find out more about our Paw-sing 4 Pets sponsor Forever Vets head to forevervets.com.