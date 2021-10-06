Amazing Food, Wonderful Coffee, Great People at Cool Moose | River City Live

Sweet treats to a healthy breakfast that will keep you full all morning. Cool Moose Café has it all. Being inspired by their young boys, owners Laurie and Anthony create delicious dishes for breakfast and lunch in the riverside area. Their food selection ranges from pancakes or waffles with whipped crème and fruit to breakfast or lunch sandwiches that are packed with protein. Head over to riverside to take a bite of one of Jax’s most popular breakfast and lunch spots!