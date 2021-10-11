Jax By Jax Literary Arts Festival | River City Live

The Jax by Jax Literary Festival returns to an in person setting after last year’s virtual presentations. The event focuses on writers of all genres presenting poems, stories and more on this year’s theme Gun Violence. The event expands some to include a dramatic reading of event founder Tim Gilmore’s play “Repossessions: Mass Shooting in Baymeadows” on Friday night. Workshops begin at 10am Saturday at Jessie Ball Dupont Center. As well as literary art, attendees can take in the visual creations of local artist Overstreet Ducasse inside the Corner Gallery curated by Shawanna Brooks. Rance spoke with Tim and current co-coordinator Brad Kuhn about this weekend’s event.