MTV Reality Casting Opportunity Here in Jax | River City Live

Anyone that feels they are a reality superstar in the making has the opportunity to prove that as MTV is currently casting a new reality program called Gulf Coast. They are casting throughout the south and telling potential candidates…”If you’re single, old enough to know better, young enough to not care, you’re at least 21 and unapologetically proud to be who you are? Apply now! Rance chatted with casting connection Chris Anthony to get the scoop. If you are interested in casting for this new hit show coming out, GULF COAST contact

Chris Anthony 904.661.1943 cell phone or by social network

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/ChrisAnthonyCantillo/

Ad

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/misterjville/